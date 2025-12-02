Kyrou scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Kyrou has scored twice in the last three games, but the Blues have just six total goals in that span. Still, it's a positive for the 27-year-old to show a little life on offense after a few inconsistent stretches earlier in the campaign. He's at eight goals 15 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 26 appearances so far, and he'll likely stay in a top-six role as long as he's scoring.