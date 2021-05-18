Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Kyrou got around Nazem Kadri and scored at 16:31 of the second period for the Blues' lone goal. The 23-year-old Kyrou held a middle-six role during the regular season and amassed 14 goals and 21 helpers in 55 contests. He'll likely work on the third line during the playoffs, which could limit his effectiveness on offense against a tough Avalanche defense.