Kyrou scored a power-play goal on his lone shot attempt in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss against Edmonton.

Kyrou generated his tally off a rebound after the puck took a deflection at the net. The 26-year-old right winger is up to 23 goals, 44 points and 153 shots on target in 54 games this season. Despite being bumped down to the second line, Kyrou has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since early January. He is playing just shy of his pace from last season where he registered 67 points in 82 games. If he can streak together more points, he will likely finish in the 60-75 point range for the fourth season in a row.