Kyrou scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Kyrou broke the deadlock for the Blues at the 7:43 mark of the first period on the power play. Kyrou has two goals this season, but the 27-year-old continues to find ways to produce. This first-period goal extended Kyrou's point streak to six games, a stretch where he's notched two goals and four assists. Plus, each of his last three points has come with the man advantage.