Kyrou scored two goals in a 7-5 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Kyrou found the back of the net midway through the final frame to tie the contest at 5-5 as part of the Blues' larger third-period rally from a 5-2 deficit. He then collected an empty-netter with the game winding down to put St. Louis up 7-5. Kyrou has nine goals and 25 points in 33 contests this season. While that puts him behind the offensive pace necessary to reach the 70-point milestone for the third straight campaign, he has been red hot recently, providing four goals and eight points over his last five appearances.