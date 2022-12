Kyrou scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Kyrou has three goals and three assists in his last three games. His first tally Friday was his first power-play marker since Dec. 5, and he added an insurance marker at even strength. The 24-year-old has looked great since mid-November, and he's up to 13 goals, 28 points (nine on the power play), 103 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 30 contests overall.