Kyrou posted an assist and two shots on net in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Stars.

Kyrou picked up a lower-body injury a couple weeks ago but has put it behind him. He assisted on Robert Thomas' first goal in the third period. Kyrou has been lining up with Thomas on the first line during training camp and the preseason. The two have clear chemistry and are expected to stick together to start the season as Kyrou looks to repeat last year's 37-goal performance.