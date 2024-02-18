Kyrou scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Kyrou got St. Louis on the board in the first period with a power-play goal, tying the game 1-1, off assists from Robert Thomas and Torey Krug. It was his 19th goal of the year and his fourth on the power play. In addition to the goal, Kyrou added a team-leading six shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating in 17:55 TOI. It does not look like the 25-year old center will best the 37 goals from last season but he has a real shot of breaking 30. The Blues are hosting the Maple Leafs on Monday.