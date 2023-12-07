Kyrou scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kyrou snapped his 10-game goal drought with the tally. During that span, he went minus-8 and picked up six assists, including two on the power play. The 25-year-old Kyrou remains in a top-six role, but his ice time has slipped slightly during his dry spell. He's picked up five goals, 12 helpers, 84 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances. He's shooting 6.0 percent on the year -- he's never finished below 10.3 percent when playing at least 25 games in a campaign.