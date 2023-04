Kyrou tallied a goal in a 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kyrou opened the scoring early in the first period. It was his 37th marker and 72nd point in 75 contests this season. With only four games left on the Blues' schedule, it seems doubtful that Kyrou will be able to reach the 40-goal milestone. It can't be completely ruled out though, given that the 24-year-old has provided an incredible six goals over his last six contests.