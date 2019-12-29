Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Pair of assists in win over Jets
Kyrou collected two assists, one with the man advantage, in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Kyrou only saw 43 seconds of power-play time in Sunday's win, but he picked up the secondary assist on Robert Thomas' third-period, power-play goal. The 21-year-old has played sparingly this season, only appearing in nine games in 2019-20, but has four points to show for his efforts.
