Kyrou scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Kyrou scored in the first period and added a helper on Robert Thomas' tally in the third. While this was just his second multi-point effort in December, Kyrou has been steady with eight goals and three helpers over 12 outings this month. The 26-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 37 appearances. He's on pace to cross the 60-point mark for the fourth straight year, though he may not do much better than last season's 31-goal, 67-point performance.