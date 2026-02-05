Kyrou scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

This was Kyrou's fourth multi-point effort in the last six games. In that span, he's earned four goals and six assists. The 27-year-old winger is up to a total of 13 goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances. He's had better years, but it looks like he's turning things around, and he should continue to see steady top-six minutes.