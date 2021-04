Kyrou managed an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kyrou helped out on a Mike Hoffman goal at 5:55 of the third period. The 22-year-old Kyrou hasn't been able to make much of an impact as a fourth-liner, as he has just two assists in 11 games since he last scored. The winger has still enjoyed a breakout year with 26 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 42 outings overall.