Kyrou was credited with an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou's assist came on a goal by Ivan Barbashev on Feb. 11 -- the game was rescheduled and played in full with the score starting tied at one Wednesday. The 21-year-old Kyrou has nine points and 39 shots through 28 games this season -- he's not much of a factor in fantasy circles.