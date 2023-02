Kyrou recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Kyrou's pair of helpers came in the third period as the Blues established a three-goal lead, only for it to crumble by the end of regulation. The 24-year-old winger had been limited to one assist in the last three games before the All-Star break. He's up to 49 points (17 on the power play, 173 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 49 appearances.