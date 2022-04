Kyrou recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to Vegas.

Both of Kyrou's points came on the power play, scoring in the second period and assisting on a Ryan O'Reilly tally in the third. The 23-year-old center finishes the regular season with seven points in his last three games. Kyrou now has 75 points (27 goals and 48 assists) in what has been a breakout year.