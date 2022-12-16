Kyrou scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Kyrou got the Blues on the board in the first period and added helpers on goals by Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko in the third to force overtime. It was Kyrou who had the only tally in the shootout as well, as the 24-year-old played the hero for the Blues in an unusually eventful win. He's up to 11 goals, 15 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 29 appearances this season, and he's earned seven points in his last six outings.