Kyrou notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Kyrou set up Zach Sanford for the game-tying goal at 18:16 of the second period. It was the last time the Blues had to erase a deficit in the contest. The 22-year-old Kyrou has cooled off a bit recently, but he still put up eight points in 12 games during February. Overall, the Toronto native has seven goals, 11 helpers, 48 shots and a plus-4 rating in 21 appearances.