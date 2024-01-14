Kyrou notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kyrou has three goals and two helpers over five contests in January, aided by his hat trick Thursday versus the Rangers. The 25-year-old winger set up a Jake Neighbours tally in the second period. With three of his last six points coming on the power play, both Kyrou and the Blues overall have shown more promise a man up. For the season, he's produced 31 points (eight on the power play) with 143 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 41 games.