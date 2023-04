Kyrou scored two goals on three shots with a plus-3 rating during Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston.

Kyrou put St. Louis on the board with a goal in the final seconds of the second period and then forced overtime with another late goal in the third. He's racked up 11 goals and 17 points through 17 games since the start of March. The 24-year-old has 36 goals and 71 points with a brutal minus-35 rating over 74 contests this season.