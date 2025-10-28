Kyrou scored his third goal of the season in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

The 27-year-old winger knotted the game at 2-2 late in the first period, tapping home a slick feed from Brayden Schenn on an odd-man rush, but the game slipped away from the Blues over the last 40 minutes. Kyrou has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight contests, but he has yet to record a multi-point performance, collecting three goals and four points during the streak.