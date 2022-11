Kyrou picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 24-year-old is rolling after a sluggish start to the season, finding the scoresheet in six straight games and eight of the last 10. On the season, Kyrou now has six goals and 14 points through 19 contests as he attempts to get back to the point-a-game pace of his breakout 2021-22.