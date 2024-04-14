Kyrou scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Sunday's tally puts Kyrou on a six-game point streak, over which he has scored six goals and nine points. He will enter the last game of his season on Wednesday with 31 goals and 67 points through 81 games.
