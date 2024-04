Kyrou scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Kyrou cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the third period, but the Predators answered with a pair of empty-netters. Kyrou has six goals and five assists over his last 10 contests. The winger is up to 26 goals, 59 points (17 on the power play), 234 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 76 outings overall, playing mainly in a top-six role.