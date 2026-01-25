Kyrou scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-2 lead in the second period and tied the game at 4-4 late in the third to force overtime. He's finding his scoring touch again -- the winger has three goals over his last three games and seven points across his last seven outings. For the season, Kyrou is at 11 goals, 24 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 42 appearances.