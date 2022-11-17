Kyrou collected two points during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Kyrou not only scored a goal Wednesday, but he also earned an assist and a plus-2 rating. For the 24-year-old center, that's breaking news. Kyrou, the Blues' leader with six goals, entered Wednesday with only one assist and one previous outing where he finished with a plus rating. Kyrou opened the second-period scoring surge Wednesday and later drew an assist on Ivan Barbashev's third-period tally, but he remains a mins-15 for the season.