Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Promoted Saturday
Kyrou was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
With Brayden Schenn (upper body) being moved to injured reserve, Kyrou fills his spot on the roster. A second-round pick in 2016, Kyrou has played 16 games for the Blues this season, notching a goal and two assists.
