Kyrou notched a helper in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Kyrou made a slick one-handed pass to Jay Bouwmeester in the neutral zone, and Bouwmeester dished it back to Kyrou. The 20-year-old then fought through traffic to find Alexander Steen, who ripped a wrister past Mike Smith for the Blues' first goal of the game. Kyrou logged just 7:10 of ice time in this game, however, so he won't have a consistent output at this point.