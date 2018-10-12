Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Records first NHL assist
Kyrou notched a helper in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Kyrou made a slick one-handed pass to Jay Bouwmeester in the neutral zone, and Bouwmeester dished it back to Kyrou. The 20-year-old then fought through traffic to find Alexander Steen, who ripped a wrister past Mike Smith for the Blues' first goal of the game. Kyrou logged just 7:10 of ice time in this game, however, so he won't have a consistent output at this point.
