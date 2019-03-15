The Blues reassigned Kyrou to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Kyrou's demotion suggests David Perron (upper body) will likely be ready to return Saturday against Pittsburgh. The 20-year-old rookie has been fantastic in the minors this season, racking up 16 goals and 43 points in 44 games, so he'll continue to be one of the first players St. Louis turns to when dealing with injuries at forward down the stretch.