Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Returned to AHL affiliate
St. Louis assigned Kyrou to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
The Blues activated Tyler Bozak (concussion) and Zachary Sanford (concussion) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Kyrou's services as a depth forward. The 2016 second-round pick will return to a prominent role with AHL San Antonio, where he's racked up 11 goals and 25 points in 26 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...