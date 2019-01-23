St. Louis assigned Kyrou to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Blues activated Tyler Bozak (concussion) and Zachary Sanford (concussion) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Kyrou's services as a depth forward. The 2016 second-round pick will return to a prominent role with AHL San Antonio, where he's racked up 11 goals and 25 points in 26 contests this campaign.