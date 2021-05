Kyrou managed an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou set up Robert Bortuzzo's tally at 2:13 of the third period. That goal was the game-winner Monday. Kyrou is on a four-game point streak with two tallies and four helpers in that span. The 22-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 89 shots and a plus-3 rating in 49 contests overall.