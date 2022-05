Kyrou scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Kyrou was credited with the Blues' third goal after the game -- initially, Justin Faulk received the credit. The goal was Kyrou's sixth of the playoffs and his third in five games this series. Through 11 playoff outings, the 24-year-old has eight points, 27 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.