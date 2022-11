Kyrou netted a goal in a 5-3 win against San Jose on Thursday.

Kyrou has recorded a point in three of his last four games. That brings him up to four goals and five points in 12 contests this season. He finished 2021-22 with 27 goals and 75 points in 74 contests, so his performance this season pales in comparison. He's getting big minutes with St. Louis though, including plenty of power-play ice time, so he should be able to pick up his scoring pace.