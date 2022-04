Kyrou scored twice on six shots in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

He chased starter Juuse Saros by potting the Blues' fourth goal, then capped St. Louis' seven-goal second period by beating backup David RIttich 47 seconds before the intermission. Kyrou's two goals in this one matched his total from the previous 19 games combined but despite the recent slump, the winger has reached the 25-goal mark for the first time in his career.