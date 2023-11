Kyrou scored a pair of goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Kyrou has earned both of his multi-point efforts this season in November. He tallied in the second period to put the Blues up 2-0 before adding the team's last goal late in the third. The 25-year-old has been inconsistent this year, but he's managed four goals, nine points, 53 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances.