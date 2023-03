Kyrou scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Kyrou snapped a four-game goal drought with a power-play tally late in the second period. He'd add a second marker late in the third, cutting the Blues' deficit to 7-6 with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Kyrou is up to 33 goals, a career high, and 35 assists through 70 games this season. He's seven points shy of his career best of 75, set in 74 games last year.