Kyrou scored his second NHL hat trick in a 5-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.
Kyrou has an NHL career-high 29 goals in 62 games this season, two more than he had in 74 games last season. He has 61 points in 62 games this year, but Kyrou's minus-35 rating hangs like an anchor for some fantasy managers.
