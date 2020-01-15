Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Set for another healthy scratch
Kyrou is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's matchup versus the Flyers, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
This will be Kyrou's third straight healthy scratch and his fifth in seven games. Kyrou has shown flashes of his upside this season, as he's one of the Blues' best skaters while displaying a playmaking ability, but his defensive game could use some work. It's interesting that the Blues are keeping the 21-year-old in the press box instead of allowing him to play top-six minutes with AHL San Antonio. Keep an eye on Kyrou's progress going forward, as he carries dynasty value.
