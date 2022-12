Kyrou produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Kyrou had the primary helper on the lone goal of the game, Brayden Schenn's game-winning tally 2:23 into overtime. The 24-year-old Kyrou was pretty steady to close out November, but he'd been held off the scoresheet in the last two contests. The winger is up to 23 points (10 goals, 13 helpers), 93 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 28 appearances this season.