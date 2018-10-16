Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Shifts to top line
Kyrou joined Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly on the top line during Tuesday's practice, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kyrou has spent time on the second and third lines without any special teams duties yet, but a promotion to the top line raises his ceiling immensely. The 20-year-old has just one assist and nine shots on goal through his first five NHL games, and he can create plays with his speed and puck-handling skills. The top line has scored twice thus far, so the Blues are hoping Kyrou will help right the ship. Kyrou should be considered a value add in daily fantasy settings.
