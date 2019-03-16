Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Shuffles back to minors
Kyrou was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
The Blues added Kyrou to the NHL roster Friday, but he's promptly been reassigned to the team's top minor-league affiliate since David Perron is ready to make his long-awaited return from a lower-body injury. Kyrou has produced 16 goals and 27 assists over 44 games with the AHL's Rampage, making him a leading candidate to get called back up in the event of more injuries to the Blues' forward corps down the stretch.
