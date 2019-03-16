Kyrou was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

The Blues added Kyrou to the NHL roster Friday, but he's promptly been reassigned to the team's top minor-league affiliate since David Perron is ready to make his long-awaited return from a lower-body injury. Kyrou has produced 16 goals and 27 assists over 44 games with the AHL's Rampage, making him a leading candidate to get called back up in the event of more injuries to the Blues' forward corps down the stretch.