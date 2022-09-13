Kyrou agreed to terms on an eight-year, $65 million contract extension with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Kyrou's deal is an exact match in term and amount to the one Robert Thomas signed back in July, keeping both youngsters with the club through the 2030-31 season. Last year, the 24-year-old Kyrou set new personal bests in goals (27), assists (48) and power-play points (19). Heading into the upcoming season, the Toronto native should be capable of pushing for the 30-goal threshold and figures to offer top-half fantasy value given his offensive upside.