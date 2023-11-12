Kyrou produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kyrou hasn't displayed much consistency so far. He has four points over six contests in November, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of those games. The 25-year-old forward has two goals, five helpers (two on the power play), 47 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 outings. He's topped the 70-point mark in each of the last two campaigns, so he's capable of heating up quickly.