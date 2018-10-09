Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Slips to third line
Kyrou dropped to the Blues' third line, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The start of Kyrou's demotion happened during their second game against Chicago, when he logged just 9:11 of ice time. Kyrou has fired six shots on goal over the first two contests despite the limited ice time, but none have gone through as the 20-year-old is still finding his path with the big club.
