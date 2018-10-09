Kyrou dropped to the Blues' third line, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The start of Kyrou's demotion happened during their second game against Chicago, when he logged just 9:11 of ice time. Kyrou has fired six shots on goal over the first two contests despite the limited ice time, but none have gone through as the 20-year-old is still finding his path with the big club.

