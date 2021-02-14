Kyrou scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Kyrou's tally at 14:23 of the third period tied the game at 4-4 and ultimately forced overtime, where Mike Hoffman won it for the Blues. The 22-year-old Kyrou entered Saturday with just three assists in his last six outings. He's up to six goals, eight helpers, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 15 contests. Kyrou may be a bit streaky, as this year is his first in a regular top-six role, but there's some scoring upside for the Toronto native.