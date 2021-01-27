Kyrou scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kyrou stripped the puck from former teammate Alex Pietrangelo and collected it before burying an unassisted tally at 10:44 of the second period. The 22-year-old Kyrou is turning a few heads in St. Louis -- he has three goals, seven points, 20 shots and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances this season. That's earned him a job alongside Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz on the second line, and fantasy managers should consider him as a depth option while he's hot. He had only nine points in 28 outings last year, so it's anybody's guess how long Kyrou can keep this surge going.