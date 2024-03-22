Kyrou had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Kyrou picked up a loose puck in the slot with his back to the net, and he spun around and beat Anton Forsberg with a quick wrist shot to push the scored to 4-2. It was an important game for the forward, who has struggled this season. "I was really happy with Jordan's game," said Blues coach Drew Bannister. "I mean, that's the way he has to play if we're going to move forward. Like, we need him at his best, and I thought tonight he was real good again, so that's a positive thing because I know he's been struggling a little bit with his confidence in his game. It was nice to see that he was back to his old self here tonight." Kyrou has 53 points, including 22 goals, and 210 shots in 70 games this season, but that's a far cry from his standard 73-75 point production.