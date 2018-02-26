Kyrou racked up four goals and three assists Sunday against the OHL's Flint Firebirds.

It's a wonder that Kyrou isn't bored in juniors, as he is tied with Senators' prospect Aaron Luchuk for the league lead in points (99). However, there's one overwhelming difference. Since Kyrou left to participate in the World Junior Championships, he's only played 49 games while Luchuk has played 60. This will surely be Kyrou's last season in the OHL, and he'll battle for a roster spot on a Blues' team that desperately needs the speed Kyrou brings to the table.