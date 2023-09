Kyrou has suffered a lower-body injury and will not play versus Chicago on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Kyrou's injury is not serious and should be ready for the start of the regular season. Jake Neighbours will take his place on the top line Thursday, alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas. Kyrou set a career high in goals last season with 37 while chipping in with 36 assists in 79 games. Look for similar numbers this season if he remains healthy.